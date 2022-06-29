Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,286 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.91.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

