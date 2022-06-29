Williams Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $130.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.11 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

