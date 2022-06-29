Williams Financial LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

