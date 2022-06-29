Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.39 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.