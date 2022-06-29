Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Hits $76.84 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $682,949.47 and $22,577.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $76.84 or 0.00378053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

