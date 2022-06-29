Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.82.

TSE WCP traded down C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,339,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.61. The firm has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.40. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.69 and a 52 week high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600,267 shares in the company, valued at C$28,030,878.26. Also, Director Mary-Jo Case acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$533,708.05. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $193,358.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

