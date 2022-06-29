Whelan Financial Buys 7,375 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 252.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.