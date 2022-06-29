Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.58

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.58 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 38695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

