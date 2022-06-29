Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.42

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 204952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Several research firms recently commented on WEF. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of C$465.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$359.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.