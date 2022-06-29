West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up approximately 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after buying an additional 360,161 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $210.48 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day moving average of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock worth $6,700,508 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

