West Coast Financial LLC Has $5.52 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,548. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

