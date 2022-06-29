West Coast Financial LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $233,400,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,638,000 after purchasing an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $77,801,000. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,376,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.69. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

