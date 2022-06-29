West Coast Financial LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $239.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

