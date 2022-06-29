West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,183 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.42. 13,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.88 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

