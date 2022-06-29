West Coast Financial LLC Buys 221 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Middleby worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,242,000 after buying an additional 81,692 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,982,000 after buying an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $127.79. 388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

