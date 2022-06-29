West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 598 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Thor Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thor Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THO traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.81. 2,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,385. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.