Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $39.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARR. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.