Wells Fargo & Company Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.

MMM opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in 3M by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 3M by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

