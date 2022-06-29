Wells Fargo & Company Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $140.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.64.
MMM opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $203.21.
In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in 3M by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 3M by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 190,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
