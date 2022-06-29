Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for REV Group (REVG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for REV Group (NYSE: REVG):

6/28/2022 – REV Group is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.25 to $11.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00.

6/8/2022 – REV Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2022 – REV Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00.

5/20/2022 – REV Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:REVG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 9,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,888. The firm has a market cap of $640.83 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in REV Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REV Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in REV Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

