Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $242.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.02 and a 200-day moving average of $249.53. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

