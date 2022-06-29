Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 648 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Target by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after acquiring an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock opened at $144.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

