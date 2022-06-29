Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.51 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $420.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

