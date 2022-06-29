Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.