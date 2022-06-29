Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.