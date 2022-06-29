Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.56.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

