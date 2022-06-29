Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 43,425 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

