Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chuy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chuy’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

CHUY stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $38.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after buying an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $6,209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $3,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Chuy’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

