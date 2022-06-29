Wealth Management Resources Inc. Sells 12,337 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,337 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 165,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. 81,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,585,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.