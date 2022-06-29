Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $821,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.62. 879,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

