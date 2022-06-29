WANdisco (LON:WAND) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $297.69

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.69 ($3.65) and traded as low as GBX 266 ($3.26). WANdisco shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.30), with a volume of 21,055 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £176.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 297.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

In other WANdisco news, insider David James Richards purchased 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,063.60 ($11,119.62).

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

