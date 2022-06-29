Waltonchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $683,138.00 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and approximately $683,138.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,339,052 coins and its circulating supply is 80,363,840 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

