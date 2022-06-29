Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

NYSE WMT opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.