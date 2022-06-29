Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RDGL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 337,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,045. Vivos has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

