Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 850,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 56,430 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 42.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,240,000 after buying an additional 87,997 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $1,523,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 72,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,723. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

