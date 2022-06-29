Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

VC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VC stock opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.