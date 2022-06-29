Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. 69,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,916. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of -0.20. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 over the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

