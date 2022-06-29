Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $9.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $620.03. 13,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,908. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $864.71.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

