Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 2.4% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 452,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

