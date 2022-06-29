Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. 58,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

