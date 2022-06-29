Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SBUX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 147,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,411. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
