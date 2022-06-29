Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.28. 147,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,411. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.