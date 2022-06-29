Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,349. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

