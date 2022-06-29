Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.99. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 23,137 shares traded.

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.79). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.