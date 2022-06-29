Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up approximately 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.40% of Pool worth $67,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pool by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pool by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $353.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.26 and its 200 day moving average is $445.80. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

