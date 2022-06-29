Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Purchases 22,011 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.