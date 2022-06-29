Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) were up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 105,651 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 92,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.25.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Vigil Neuroscience news, Director Clay Thorp acquired 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $60,173.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,541,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,538.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,302 shares of company stock worth $85,194.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

