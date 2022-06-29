Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

VRNT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -386.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,528 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,422. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

