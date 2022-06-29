Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 13,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,142. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $141.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRA. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

