Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider David S. Hall Sells 462,806 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 462,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $541,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,510,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 8,657,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,913. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $226.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,298,000 after buying an additional 639,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 229,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,329,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

