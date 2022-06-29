Velo Hits Market Capitalization of $32.86 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Velo has a total market capitalization of $32.86 million and $207,658.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.41 or 0.02333564 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00175712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00079511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014768 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 26,999,998,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

