Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $529.00 million-$531.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.71 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.68.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

